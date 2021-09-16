‘Stay clear’: Warning as asbestos dumped at side of Fife road

The public are being warned to stay clear after a large amount of asbestos was dumped by the side of a road in Fife.

The roofing panels, building rubble and dozens of bags of household rubbish have been flytipped at the car park off the B9157 between Kirkcaldy and Orrock Quarry.

It is thought the waste was dumped at the site at earlier this week.

The location, close to Kilrie Steadings, is a popular destination for walkers and dog owners.

The incident comes just a week after Sepa confirmed it was investigating those thought to be responsible for extensive flytipping and illegal dumping in Dundee and Fife – though it is not known if this latest event is connected.

Julie MacDonald, who walks her dog on the country paths just off the main road, has branded the mess “despicable”.

She told The Courier: “There was a terrible problem with flytipping two or three years ago but thankfully it stopped.

“Now it seems the area is being used by these individuals once more.

“It’s disgusting to see this latest rubbish just blatantly dropped at the roadside, especially there’s a large amount of asbestos.

“Whoever did this obviously has no respect for the environment or other people.”

Another walker, who asked not to be named, has described those responsible as “horrible people”.

The area has been targeted by illegal dumpers on several occasions in recent years.

In May 2018, Fife Council launched an investigation after the same area was repeatedly blighted by individuals dumping commercial building waste.

Public should ‘stay clear’ of asbestos

Kirstie Freeman, safer communities service manager, said: “We’re aware that a large quantity of asbestos has been dumped in this area.

“Warnings are in place for the public to stay clear until it can be removed safely.

“Asbestos is very costly to remove and requires specialist uplift and disposal.

“We would encourage anyone witnessing incidences of it being illegally dumped to report it immediately, with as much information as possible.

“Fife Council cannot accept asbestos waste at its recycling sites.

“Householders should contact a waste management company licensed for asbestos disposal to dispose of this kind of waste.

“We will investigate this incident and where evidence allows, we will consider what action can be taken against the individual responsible.

“There’s no excuse for flytipping, which is a blatant disregard of the law and of our outdoor environment.

“No one wants to see rubbish dumped, and it has a direct impact on the condition of our roads, parks, wildlife and communities.”