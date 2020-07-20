‘Stay away, we’re closed’ – warning from Kirriemuir tourist attraction

A closed National Trust venue has warned people to stay away after “alarming reports” of “rude” families trespassing on the grounds.

The house and garden at J M Barrie’s Birthplace is currently closed but that has failed to stop people scrambling over the estate’s boundary – and leaving picnic rubbish behind.

The team which runs the Kirriemuir tourist attraction issued an appeal at the weekend urging local residents to report future incidents to police.

A statement read: “Unfortunately we have had some alarming reports of families climbing over the wall into the garden and having picnics as well as being rude to the surrounding residents.

“Can we ask that everyone respect the property signage and especially the local residents.”

It continued: “Thank you goes out from us to those residents who contacted us today and who also cleaned up all the rubbish left behind by the picnickers.

“If anyone witnesses anything like this going forward please contact us as well as contact the police on 101”.

The venue had previously publicised it would reopen on July 6 as lockdown eased but that plan was scrapped.

While some National Trust venues have opened up again to members of the public, JM Barrie’s Birthplace on Brechin Road will remain closed until next year.

A spokeswoman for the National Trust for Scotland said: “We appreciate that people want to visit our places as lockdown continues to ease, however, we would please ask that where places remain closed, people observe this and do not risk their safety or potentially damaging our places by attempting to access.

“We are checking on our closed properties regularly.

“Due to coronavirus, JM Barrie’s Birthplace is now planned to reopen in Spring 2021.”

She added: “In Angus, the grounds at the House of Dun and at Barry Mill both provide lovely picnic spots, and across Scotland, all Trust countryside sites and around 30 estates and gardens are now open to visitors.”