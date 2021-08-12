Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

‘Stay away’: Warning over dangerous blue-green algae at Clatto Reservoir in Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 12, 2021, 9:33 am Updated: August 12, 2021, 10:45 am
Warning signs have been put up at the reservoir.
Visitors to Clatto Reservoir in Dundee are being been warned to stay away from the water due to potentially lethal algae in the water.

The blue-green algae poses a serious health hazard to people and animals and in some cases contact can prove fatal.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council says recent sampling has identified high levels of blue-green algae and until the all clear is given, people are being asked to avoid contact with the water and keep their pets away.

He said: “Blue-green algae are tiny organisms which develop naturally in lochs, ponds, reservoirs, rivers and in the sea.

Clatto Reservoir is a popular area for visitors.

“They are a common seasonal occurrence and waters which have been affected by agricultural, domestic or industrial discharges are most at risk of developing the algae.”

He explained that the algae can multiply during the summer months and discolour the water which then appears green, blue-green or greenish brown.

Effects of blue-green algae can be ‘severe’

Occasionally they clump together to form a scum on the surface of the water. At the shoreline, algal crusts may appear brown to almost black in colour.

The spokesman said: “Contact with algal scum or water close to it can cause skin rashes.

“More serious health effects can include stomach upsets, eye irritations and pain in muscles and joints. These symptoms are usually mild, but in some cases can be severe.”

He added: “The risk to small animals like dogs is significant over the summer months as they tend to drink more water in the heat and may eat shoreline algal crusts.

Dog walkers are being urged to keep their pets away from the water.

“Dog owners should keep an eye on their pets, especially if they come in to contact with water which could be affected.”

Dorothy McHugh of Friends of Clatto confirmed there was blue green algae at the reservoir.

She said: “Fortunately it is not as bad this year as it has been some other years.

“However, people ought to stay away at the moment.”

Dorothy McHugh at Clatto Reservoir

If anyone has been in contact with the water and experiences health problems they should contact their GP or NHS 24 on 111.

Notices are being been posted at the reservoir. Dundee City Council’s Neighbourhood Services can provide further information on the algae on 01382 433 710.

People were also warned to stay away from Loch Earn in Perthshire after blue green algae confirmed there at the weekend.

