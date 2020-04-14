Statistics show decrease in number of patients in Tayside and Fife hospitals fighting Covid-19

The latest figures from the Scottish Government show a drop in the numbers of patients in hospitals in Tayside and Fife with Covid-19.

It comes despite a rise in the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus across the region, as the overall figure hit 1,223.

The figures, released daily, show that a total of 826 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Tayside.

There are 109 people in hospital in the area, a drop of six since Monday. Of this number, eight are in intensive care.

In Fife, 397 people have contracted the virus. The number of those in hospital believed to be suffering from Covid-19 is 117 of those are in hospital – and five of those are in intensive care.

At her daily briefing earlier today Nicola Sturgeon told that the number of deaths from the virus has risen to 615, an increase of 40 in the last 24 hours.

As of 9am, 6,358 patients have tested positive for the virus, a jump of 291 from the day before.

There are 1,798 patients in hospitals across Scotland with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, with 196 of those in intensive care, a decrease of 15 from Monday.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: