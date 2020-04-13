Statistics reveal over 800 people in Tayside test positive for Covid-19

New figures released by the Scottish Government show that 812 people in Tayside have tested positive for coronavirus.

Of that figure, 115 are reported to be in hospital, with eight of those in intensive care as of midnight.

The Scottish Government noted that due to technical issues, full data on cases and test numbers had not been given from Tayside.

In Fife, 383 people tested positive for the virus, with 121 reported to be in hospital and six of those in intensive care.

Earlier figures announced today by the First Minister in her daily briefing show that 6,067 people in Scotland have tested positive for the virus.

575 patients who tested positive have died, an increase of nine in the last 24 hours.

1,791 people are in hospitals across the country with the condition and, with 211 said to be in intensive care.

Of those in intensive care, 203 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: