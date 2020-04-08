Statistics reveal 261 people across Tayside and Fife are in hospital with coronavirus – with 20 in intensive care

New statistics have revealed that 261 people from Tayside and Fife are currently in hospital fighting coronavirus.

The figures, released by the Scottish Government, show that 20 of those people are in intensive care.

A total of 841 people across Tayside and Fife have now tested positive for the virus.

It comes as the Covid-19 tally for the whole of Scotland reached 4,565 – a rise of 336 from 4,229 in the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday a total of 755 people across Tayside and Fife had tested positive for coronavirus.

In her daily briefing on Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that there had been a further 70 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Scotland.

This saw the death toll rise to 366 after a new method of recording Covid-19 fatalities, which includes cases where Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate, was introduced.

Ms Sturgeon also said a further 20 patients had been taken into hospital overnight, taking the total to 1,771, with 210 individuals currently receiving treatment in intensive care.

The number has been calculated using Health Protection Scotland figures which include only people who died within 28 days of testing positive.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: