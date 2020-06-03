Noisy overnight work at Angus train station ‘far from ideal’ admits Network Rail

Overnight works are set to take place at Monifieth railway station next week – with Network Rail admitting the work being carried out through the night was “far from ideal”.

The company has written to residents telling them to expect some noise while the works are carried out on Thursday June 11 and Friday June 12 between 10pm-6am.

The works involve steelwork repairs to the station footbridge, and the plant and machinery equipment used can be noisy.

In the letter, Network Rail said: “We have asked those working on site to work with consideration for the local community.

“We understand that working by your property overnight is far from ideal, but we are legally obliged to work on the railway at times that cause the least disruption to trains.

“Unfortunately this means carrying out a lot of our work at weekends or at night.”