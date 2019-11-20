Soft Cell star Marc Almond among artists coming to Dundee for Slessor ’80s event

Slessor Gardens will again be a sea of neon and spandex as the city welcomes DunDee 80s for the second year running.

And it will be a whole new cast for the summer concert, with Marc Almond, Heather Small, Roland Gift and Fiction Factory headlining the gig on August 30.

Promoters have revealed that the success of last year’s event meant bringing it back for a consecutive appearance was a must at the outdoor venue in the city centre – and they hope this year’s gig can be even better.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs, of LHG Events, has promised another great night of entertainment.

She said: “DunDee 80s celebrates the cream of the 80s.

“It’s vibrant and fun, and we received such an incredible response from the Dundee community this year.

“We are proud to present Marc Almond, Heather Small, Roland Gift, The South, and we are particularly excited to say that Fiction Factory are reforming with a very special first appearance at DunDee 80s.

Marc Almond has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, while Heather Small has enjoyed huge acclaim both as the former lead singer of M People and in a solo capacity.

Roland Gift, at one time picked by “50 Most Beautiful People”, stormed to attention with the release of the first Fine Young Cannibals album.

Fiction Factory gained fame with their memorable track (Feels Like) Heaven – which is sure to appear on their setlist when they take to the stage in Dundee next year.

Ms Hobbs added: “Dundee is a city we hold close to our hearts having brought a number of concerts here now.

“We really hope to see Dundonians out in full force, decked head to toe in their best 80s efforts, ready for a true celebration at Slessor Gardens.”

This year’s event featured China Crisis, Go West, Midge Ure, Hue and Cry and headliners ABC.

It was a big party atmosphere across the city, with many revellers choosing their favourite fancy dress costumes to welcome some of the decade’s biggest stars.

Tickets for the event are available on Friday from ticketmaster.co.uk, lhgtickets.com and dundeebox.co.uk.