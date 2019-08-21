Starbucks to open drive-thru coffee shop at Dundee Morrisons after council U-turn

Starbucks has been given the go-ahead to open a new drive-thru coffee shop in Dundee.

The firm’s application was originally rejected by city planning officials on the grounds that the Morrisons site on Afton Way would lure shoppers and customers from the town centre.

However, Dundee City Council’s review board yesterday voted to reverse that decision, subject to several conditions.

Councillor Alan Ross, a member of the board, told the Tele: “It is not unusual for a decision to be reversed.

“This will bring jobs to Dundee, which is good news.

“Starbucks says that wherever it opens establishments it employs locally, so these jobs will come to the city which is always welcome.”

Mr Ross added: “It is a drive-through and I don’t think visitors to the city centre would leave to visit this one, so I don’t think the city centre will lose trade.

“Morrisons’ restaurant and cafe has a different clientele, plus the drive-thru will be at the Kingsway and attract people driving on the A90.”

Mr Ross sat on the board along with councillors Roisin Smith and Charlie Malone. They voted unanimously to reverse the earlier decision following an appeal by Morrisons supermarket, which owns the land and initiated the bid.

The store giant has welcomed the decision. A spokesman said: “We want to have new and popular services on our site and Starbucks fits that category.”

Independent planning adviser Stephen Page outlined a number of policy issues to the board before the decision was taken to reverse the original refusal.

The conditions for Starbucks opening include no deliveries after 11pm, protection of surrounding trees, strict cooking ventilation and noise limitation.

The coffee shop has pledged to introduce more car and bicycle parking, as well as a dropped kerb to give access to disabled customers.