Starbucks drive-thru to open in Forfar creating 12 new jobs

A drive-thru Starbucks is to open in Forfar on Friday.

The store, which will be located on the town’s Sylvie Way and operated by Starbucks licensee EG Group, will create 12 new jobs.

The store will be open for indoor seating, takeaway and drive-thru options whilst Angus remains in Level 2.

Vouchers will be distributed to residents in the local area, offering free tall beverages over the opening weekend.

Rob Todorov, Starbucks Brand Manager at EG Group, said: “We are so excited to open our first store in Forfar and the team are closely following guidance from both the Scottish Government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.

“We can’t wait to celebrate our opening during the festive period and start welcoming new faces over the next few weeks.”

The drive-thru will open from 6am to 8pm, Monday to Friday, 6.30am to 8pm on Saturday and 7am to 8pm on Sunday.