Councillors urged to approve Starbucks and Burger King at site near Dundee Airport

Developers have appealed against councillors’ decision to refuse planning permission for a drive through Starbucks and Burger King near Dundee Airport.

Early last year, London-based firm GVD submitted a planning application on behalf of Eat & Drive Ltd to build the two facilities and 54 parking spaces, including e-parking, at the bottom of Riverside Avenue.

But the application was refused by Dundee City Council in July because the proposal does not meet criteria set out in the local development plan.

‘Poor-quality design’ put halt to previous plans

It was also decided the plan was of “poor quality” design, did not have close enough access to public transport and that the firm had not adequately demonstrated there were no other more suitable sites.

However the firm argues the plans have been “carefully designed to complement the existing residential and commercial uses in the area” and is asking councillors to reconsider at a Local Review Body meeting on Tuesday.

Eat & Drive Ltd is keen to point out its intent to investment more than £2m into the site and create 50-60 new jobs if the development were to go ahead.

Through its appeal, it also highlights that the development would also provide three new electric vehicle charging facilities and an eBike hire hub, taking full advantage of the site’s sustainable location and access to the Riverside Walkway.

‘Meet the demand for this part of Dundee’

Speaking on behalf of the developer, Calum Morris, senior town planner at GVD, said: “Following the decision by council planners to refuse the application, we felt we simply had no choice by to appeal to the council’s local review body and have the application and decision reviewed.

“We strongly believe that proposals accord with the city’s ambitious plans for future growth and investment with the site sitting within a key economic development area and having lain vacant for many years.

“Burger King and Starbucks already successfully trade in the city centre, with this new development designed to bring their offer to meet the demand in this part of Dundee.

“The jobs and inward investment, especially at this incredibly challenging time, should be wholly welcomed by the city and should consent be granted we would hope to be on site as soon as possible.”

Should councillors approve Eat & Drive’s proposals, it is hoped that work would begin on site in spring, with the development looking to welcome its first customers by autumn.