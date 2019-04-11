Dundee film-makers announce Game of Thrones star for sixth episode of sitcom

Dundee film-makers are gearing up for the release of the latest episodes of their sitcom – with another star name added to the bill.

Sons of Spielberg is set to launch episodes five and six next week during a home screening in the city.

The comedy drama has been in the process of filming since 2012 and is based on the real-life experiences of three film-makers trying to make a career for themselves.

Mark Wahlberg and Lorraine Kelly have already been announced as stars of episodes five, with Game of Thrones (GOT) actress Kate Dickie now confirmed to appear in the sixth instalment.

A sneak peek will be afforded to a select few at a screening at Dalhousie House on Old Hawkhill next Friday.

Liam Johnston and co-creator Stuart Hamilton have gained some sensational star turns for the show – but have warned that they could struggle to go on unless funding is found to make a further series.

The 37-year-old said: “Since the last time we spoke to the Tele, we’ve been filming scenes with Kate Dickie who played Lysa Arryn in GOT.

“It’s all a bit surreal thinking about the names that have been brought in for these two episodes.

“We can’t thank all the people enough who have been involved as it’s all been volunteers.”

Next Friday’s screening is likely to see nearly 100 people going to view the episodes before they appear online.

Liam added: “We’ve been filming since 2012, it’s certainly come along from screening them in someone’s flat.

“A number of scenes have been shot across Dundee.

“Premises including Ace Aquatec on the City Quay, Butterfly Cafe and the Insights offices.

“It may well be the last instalment unless we can secure some funding.”

Previous episodes of the show have also featured star names such as The Proclaimers.

Liam insisted he wasn’t ruling out one last, star-studded cast member to feature in episode six.

He added: “This is the biggest screening we’ll have had.

“We are still planning on trying to get one last actor in. Will that be feasible? I’m not sure.

“This won’t feature in the episode premiered next Friday. It would be added into the episode before it goes online next month.”