Star footballer from Eastern Europe jailed for raiding homes across the north of Scotland

A Lithuanian football star has been jailed after ransacking homes across the north of Scotland when his wages dwindled.

Mantas Varanauskas played for Stumbras Kaunas in his home country’s top league as recently as 2016, but now has a criminal record across Europe – blaming a “notorious” club owner for sparking his money problems.

Yesterday, the 33-year-old was jailed for two years at Elgin Sheriff Court with his countryman Eduardas Rymer, 38, after they admitted raiding homes in Elgin, Nairn, Duffus and Lhanbryde.

The men began smashing windows to tear through properties just days after arriving in Scotland in January.

For the full story, see The Press and Journal website.