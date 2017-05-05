Dundee’s pubs and clubs are being urged to sign up for a safety scheme — with the chance of being recognised for their work.

The STAR Awards — sponsored by the Tele and Wave 102 — launches today.

The awards celebrate the commitment of participating venues to safety, responsible drinking and customer care. An awards launch, to be held at Dundee Indoor Bowling Club in Miln Street today, has been organised by Morag Beattie, coordinator of the DUNCAN (Dundee Coordinated Anti-Crime Network) initiative.

She is urging any interested pubs or clubs to come along and get involved.

Morag said: “We start each year with an introductory visit from myself and explain what’s involved, with no obligation to join whatsoever.

“The big message to get over is it’s not anyone trying to tell them how to run their business. It’s about sharing good practice and raising standards —like most of Dundee’s licensed premises do anyway.

“It also shows that Dundee is a safe city to work, socialise and visit, so we can try to encourage tourists — particularly in light of what’s happening in the city over the next few years.”

Premises that sign up receive first aid at work and conflict management training, free of charge.

Morag added: “We then have an awards ceremony on Sunday September 24 at the Apex Hotel. All winners are voted for by the public, Tele readers and Wave 102 listeners.

“There are awards for the five licensing objectives and this is decided by the applicant’s entry so they can sell themselves and there is often more than one winner. Who wouldn’t want to be part of it?”

Awards include best community premises, best city centre premises and bar personality of the year. Tomorrow’s launch starts at 6pm.

All the money raised at September’s main awards ceremony will be going towards the charity Tayside Sands, which supports families affected by stillbirth and neonatal loss.