Stanton says Dundee United’s Queens win shows they can score without Shankland

Dundee United midfielder Sam Stanton believes their performance in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Queen of the South proves they’re no one-man team.

Stanton came into the side in the absence of star striker Lawrence Shankland, who was away on Scotland duty, and scored United’s third as they outclassed Queens at Tannadice.

Paul McMullan and Nicky Clark got the other goals as the Terrors moved nine points clear of Ayr at the top of the Championship and Stanton feels the result and display served to silence any doubters they previously had.

And, having not started since the Tangerines were turned over 4-0 by the Doonhamers in Dumfries, the former Hibs man was delighted to be back in from the start.

“Lawrence is absolutely brilliant for us, everyone knows that and a few have said we’re a one-man team but I think Saturday proved that we’re not,” the 25-year-old said.

“It was nice to start the game. Obviously, I’d been four or five weeks without starting, just coming off the bench but it was nice to get a goal, too.

“We played some good football on Saturday and I think we could’ve scored more goals than we did. The team’s playing really well at the moment which is great.”

And Stanton feels United’s current five-match winning streak is as much built on their defensive strength as it is the quality they are showing in the final third.

He added: “I think there was a lot of hard work during the week, particularly defensively to get the clean sheet once again.

“We had a lot of the ball and were pressing really high up the pitch to win it back when we didn’t

“We have our way of playing and I think people are starting to see that now.

“It’s equally built on defensive strength and attacking strength. We never leave ourselves too open and never throw too many bodies forward either.”

Having been at the club since the start of the 2017/18 campaign, Stanton has had to endure two Championship title failures as they played catch-up to both St Mirren and Ross County in recent seasons before falling short of promotion in the play-offs.

He, more than most, is enjoying the feeling of being out in front this time round and he insists they will be doing everything in their power to keep the good form and feeling going as they bid to return to the Premiership.

Of the gap, he said: “It’s a nice position to be in. It was an important game on Saturday to try to go nine points clear, which is a nice lead, but there’s still a long way to go.

“It’s a lot nicer being in the driving seat than trying to chase and, hopefully, we keep that up.

“The whole club’s bought into everything that’s happened with the new chairman, to the supporters to the players and the staff. Everyone is together, a lot more than when I first arrived here.

“There’s a good confidence in the team but we just go out and try to play the best football we can, try to entertain the supporters and win games, which has been happening recently.

“The fans have been turning up in their numbers for weeks and weeks now which is great to see, it’s a great boost for us.”

Without a game this weekend due to not coming into the Scottish Cup until the next round, United’s next league fixture comes in the form of a trip to Greenock to face Morton on Saturday, November 30.

And Stanton is keen to get back to the action as they aim to keep momentum going.

“Everywhere you play away from home in this league is difficult but we will go and do the same things we’ve been doing.”