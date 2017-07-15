Home » Sport » Stanton joins United on loan
Sam Stanton

Stanton joins United on loan

By Tom Duthie,

Dundee United made it three signings in three days today when mdfielder Sam Stanton joined up on a season-long loan from Hibs.

The 23-year-old went straight into the squad for today’s Betfred Cup opener against Raith Rovers at Tannadice, starting on the bench.

, “We have been busy in recent days and securing Sam rounds up a fantastic few days,” said manager Ray McKinnon.-

“Everything we are currently doing is geared towards ensuring we have a strong matchday squad and Sam is a great young, hungry footballer who brings real attacking ability.

“We are getting close to where we want to be, but I am hoping to add a few more before the league campaign begins.”

Stanton was a product of the Hibs youth system, but after making over 70 appearances for them spent last season on loan at Dumbarton.

