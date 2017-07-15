Stanton joins United on loan

Dundee United made it three signings in three days today when mdfielder Sam Stanton joined up on a season-long loan from Hibs.

The 23-year-old went straight into the squad for today’s Betfred Cup opener against Raith Rovers at Tannadice, starting on the bench.

, “We have been busy in recent days and securing Sam rounds up a fantastic few days,” said manager Ray McKinnon.-

“Everything we are currently doing is geared towards ensuring we have a strong matchday squad and Sam is a great young, hungry footballer who brings real attacking ability.

“We are getting close to where we want to be, but I am hoping to add a few more before the league campaign begins.”

Stanton was a product of the Hibs youth system, but after making over 70 appearances for them spent last season on loan at Dumbarton.