Two Dundee residents are among the first in Scotland to receive the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

Husband and wife James and Malita Shaw, both 82, were some of the first patients to be vaccinated yesterday at the Lochee Health Centre.

NHS Tayside is rolling out the vaccines, which were approved on December 30, through GP practices in the community, while continuing to vaccinate elderly residents and staff in care homes.

James said: “My wife and I are delighted to be receiving this vaccination. I have asthma and bronchitis and I have been desperate to have it so I am really pleased to be one of the first to be getting it.

“I know it takes a little while for the vaccine to work but after today I know that I will feel a bit less worried about going out. I will still be very careful and avoid busy places but knowing I have been vaccinated will really help me.

“All of my friends have said they are going to have the vaccine when it is their turn and I would encourage everyone who is offered this vaccination to take it.”

Associate Director of Public Health Dr Daniel Chandler, Immunisations Co-ordinator, who is overseeing the roll out of the vaccination programme in Tayside praised the efforts of the vaccination team.

He said: “The efforts of our vaccination teams have been amazing and it is testament to a real whole team approach that sees the first over-80s in the general population have their jabs today in Tayside.

“The availability and mobility of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine gives us the opportunity to start to roll out the biggest vaccine programme that the UK has ever seen across our communities.

“Over-80s are the first priority group and patients will be contacted directly to attend a vaccination session.

“Today’s commencement of the community roll-out marks an important next phase in our response to Covid-19.

“It will act to suppress the virus in our communities to protect those who are most vulnerable, but the plea from all of us in the NHS is keep sticking with all the guidance.”