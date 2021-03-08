Stand-up star strikes chord with Fife menopause set 

Comedian Janey Godley isn’t known for holding back and now she’s set her sights on raising a laugh out of another taboo – the menopause.

The Scots comic, whose Nicola Sturgeon voiceovers and Donald Trump protest signs have made her a household name, teamed up with OnFife library staff to kickstart the Pause…not Full Stop scheme.

Her menopause-themed set went down a storm with a sell-out crowd, paving the way for an informal chat that let audience members share their experiences with guest panellists.

She said the online launch event had been as eye-opening as it had been enjoyable.

“It’s great that the subject can be aired and I really enjoyed being able to connect with other women,” she said.

The comedy night was the first in a series of creative events aimed at promoting discussion about the menopause.

The Pause programme will also feature themed bakery sessions, drama workshops and other activities.

OnFife libraries’ service development officer Samantha MacDougall said: “Janey was the ideal person to break the ice.

“Aided by our wonderful panellists, she definitely got the conversation started – so much so it was hard to finish.”

Pause…not Full Stop is one of 16 projects in the UK-wide Engaging Libraries Programme which aims to give users new ways to interact while encouraging local communities to engage with research.

The programme is a partnership between the Carnegie UK Trust, Wellcome and the Wolfson Foundation

OnFife Libraries staff will work with leading experts to help raise awareness of research linked to the menopause and direct people to trusted sources of information.

Project researcher Dr Vanessa Beck, from Bristol University said: “It was such good fun and a lovely event. Janey was brilliant, taking a very balanced but positive spin on the whole thing.”