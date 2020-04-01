Stalker’s sentence deferred for 28 days for psychiatric assessment

A stalker who sent 26 sexually explicit messages to a terrified woman has been ordered to undergo psychiatric assessment ahead of receiving his sentence.

Darren Shields, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted sending the messages to the woman by Facebook between October 22 and 23 at a hearing in Dundee Sheriff Court last month.

The 35-year-old had been subject to an order preventing him from contacting the woman, and has served two prison sentences for separate offences related to contacting her in the past.

A psychiatric assessment order had been mandated by Sheriff Lorna Drummond following his pleas in February – but as of yet has not been made available.

She has also ordered another report assessing the possibility of giving Shields a sexual offences prevention order, which could see him given further restrictions on his daily activities.

She told Dundee Sheriff Court this week: “I’m going to make you the subject of an assessment order for a period of 28 days. I will get two reports as I will continue for a sexual offences prevention order to the same date.”

The case was continued to April 24 for Shields to undergo assessment.