Stalker who bombarded terrified woman with sexual messages locked up

A twisted stalker who sent a series of sexually explicit messages to a woman he didn’t know has been locked up.

Darren Shields repeatedly harassed the woman over a six-year period – despite being banned from contacting her for life.

The 35-year-old previously admitted sending the messages to the woman over Facebook between October 22-23.

Shields first contacted the woman six years ago, despite having never spoken to her and had previously served two prison sentences in relation to contacting her before his latest offence.

Speaking to the Tele previously, the woman said she felt “disgusted and frightened” by his actions.

A sheriff this week jailed Shields and placed him on the sex offender’s register for the next decade.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard prior to his first conviction, Shields had become infatuated with the woman after attending the pub her parents owned, and had even made sexual remarks to her mum, but had never spoken to her.

The court also heard that just a year later, in August 2016, Shields breached an anti-social behaviour order and sent private messages to the woman, which led to him being sentenced to 11 months and two months behind bars.

He was also made subject to a lifetime non-harassment order, which barred him from contacting his victim, her mother, and another woman.

However, despite this, the court heard that Shields bombarded the woman with 26 messages last October.

After being arrested and taken to police headquarters on Dundee’s West Bell Street, Shields said: “I can’t believe people are out committing serious crimes and I am here for a couple of jobby texts.”

Shields returned to the dock from custody following the preparation of social work and psychiatric reports.

According to defence solicitor David Duncan, Shields has suffered from a deterioration in his mental health.

Before jailing Shields, Sheriff Lorna Drummond said: “It’s a serious matter. You are somebody who is subject to lots of different types of orders and you have persisted in this type of offending.

“I am of the view there isn’t any alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

Shields was sentenced to 21 months in prison and placed on the sex offender’s register for ten years.

He was also made subject to a sexual offences prevention order for the same period.