Stalker of Dundee MSP Shona Robison has sentence deferred for reports

A man who admitted stalking Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison has had sentence deferred for reports.

Ala Elbilbaisi was previously made subject to a compulsion order for causing fear and alarm to the SNP politician.

The court heard that he made his abusive threats to Ms Robison between October 11 last year and March 17 this year at her constituency office on Balunie Drive.

The court previously acquitted Elbilbaisi of criminal responsibility, after it was ruled he was unable to appreciate the nature or wrongfulness of his conduct due to his mental health.

It was stated that the 34-year-old, of Glasgow, repeatedly and excessively sent Ms Robison emails, many of which were abusive and threatening.

He also repeatedly posted abusive and threatening comments regarding the Dundee East MSP on social media.

Elbilbaisi also repeatedly made false and unfounded allegations regarding Ms Robison. Sheriff Alastair Carmichael made a six-month compulsion order on Elbilbaisi for him to receive treatment at Gartnaval Royal Hospital in Glasgow.

Sentence was deferred today until October 28 for further reports.

Ms Robison quit as Scotland’s health secretary last June after three and a half years in what she called a “very challenging” and “all-consuming” post.

