A stalker “controlled” and “monitored” his ex-girlfriend after they had broken up, then violently attacked her new boyfriend, a court heard.

Brian Milne, 31, of Knowehead Crescent, Kirriemuir, carried out a campaign of harassment against Jenna York and Michael Robb.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Milne admitted to stalking Miss York between October 2014 and May 2016.

He further admitted charges of assaulting Mr Robb, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and two charges of breaching bail conditions.

Milne was given a community payback order with two years’ supervision and placed on a restriction of liberty order, confining him to his home between 7pm and 6.30am for three months.