Dundee stalker barraged ex with hundreds of messages and threatened self-harm

A man barraged his former lover with hundreds of emails and texts in a bid to get back together with her.

Jacek Zagrodny sent 190 emails and 170 text messages to his ex over the course of five months, some of which contained threats of self-harm.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Zagrodny and the woman had been in a relationship for a short period of time in 2018.

However, she broke it off that December after he turned up at her home uninvited several times while she had friends visiting.

On one such occasion, after she declined to speak to him, he called her a “f****** b****” and told her she would “regret” the decision.

After the relationship was ended Zagrodny, 42, of Craigievar Walk, sent his ex “numerous” threatening text messages in his native Polish, including one which read: “You will have a bad Christmas, but I will as well.”

She blocked him on her personal mobile but the spurned man began texting her work phone as well, before taking to her business listing on Facebook to air his anger in public.

And after returning home from celebrating Christmas with her family in Poland, the woman received emails that read: “I can see you are home” and: “I hope you aren’t cold in that small jacket today.”

She then relented after he sent a “suicidal” text, briefly rekindling the relationship in January 2019.

The relationship continued for around two months but towards the end of March 2019 he began to show signs of jealous and she ended the relationship.

Zagrodny started sending messages and emails (including) numerous text messages stating either ‘I love you’ or ‘I hate you’.

The terrified woman finally contacted police in May last year.

Zagrodny admitted to engaging in a code of conduct causing his former partner fear and alarm at numerous places in Dundee and on roads between Dundee and St Andrews, and elsewhere, between December 15 2018 and May 16 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to attending at his partner’s home uninvited, shouting, swearing and threatening violence throughout September 2018.

Reports prepared for the court have recommended a community sentence for the offences.

Through an interpreter Sheriff Drummond told the stalker, who walks with a limp, that his bail would be continued until sentencing on January 29.