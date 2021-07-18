Staircase at ‘neglected’ Burntisland Esplanade sealed off after visitor falls

A staircase on Burntisland Esplanade has been declared a health and safety issue and fenced off by council officials.

Pictures of the Beacon steps, located next to the leisure centre, show the uneven staircase.

Local Burntisland councillor Gordon Langlands said he hopes the area can be restored to its former glory after years of “neglect”.

Updating locals he said the council had fenced the steps off due to health and safety concerns.

Cllr Gordon Langlands told The Courier: “Burntisland Links and Beach are a very popular destination for visitors and even more so with the current Covid restrictions where people are desperate for a day out.

“Unfortunately due to financial pressures maintenance of the Esplanade has been neglected over the years and there are now some glaring health and safety issues that need attention.

“[Burntisland] Links and Esplanade are Common Good and require cooperation between Fife Council and the local Community Council to raise funding to make the necessary repairs to restore the area to its former glory as the ‘Playground of Fife’.”

One local said they hoped this issue could be resolved soon: “Looking carefully at the photos, I can see that there’s a big chunk out of the lowest step right in the middle.

“I can see how someone could trip on that and go flying. I also get that if someone elderly fell it could easily be a broken hip, so the council have to take action.

“Hopefully the maintenance is prioritised, given the volume of people visiting.”

The town has seen increased visitors in recent weeks with the return of Burntisland funfair.

The yearly fair had been cancelled due to coronavirus but was able to go ahead at a later date following talks between organisers and Fife Council.