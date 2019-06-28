‘Staggering’ six-figure cost to NHS Tayside for agency translators in one year

Translators have cost NHS Tayside more than £364,000 in the past year.

Statistics obtained through a freedom of information request show the total number of requests from November 2017 to April 30 this year was £18,175.

Before October 2017, interpreters were provided to the health board by an outside agency.

Since then it has opted to employ its own interpreters in the three most commonly requested languages – British Sign Language, Polish and Arabic.

Agency interpreters were requested for a range of languages, including Romanian, Bengali, Russian, Cantonese, Urdu, Bulgarian and Mandarin.

The health board brought the service in-house after it was revealed the costs for agency interpreters were rising year-on-year – from £177,315 in 2012-13 to £623,661 in 2016-17. In the 12 months to April this year the cost was £364,690.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has urged the health board to further reduce costs after he discovered NHS Tayside had only spent £58,439 in the six months after bringing the service in-house.

He said: “While I appreciate translators are needed in certain situations, the cost of employing interpreters through this agency service is substantial. Having to pay out a sum of £364,690.87 as agency costs of using interpreters during the 2018-19 is staggering.

“These figures could not have come at a worse time.”

However, Santosh Chima, diversity and inclusion manager at NHS Tayside, said spending money on translators helps prevent them losing money in other ways, such as through cancelled appointments.