‘Staggered’ return expected for Dundee pupils in August to allow smooth transition

Pupils in Dundee will not return to classrooms at the same time, despite the announcement that schools could open full time in August.

Instead Dundee City Council have announced there will be a staggered return over a few days to allow for a “smooth transition”.

In a letter to parents, chief education officer Audrey May said schools were now preparing to welcome pupils back on a full time basis, but warned caution must be taken to keep everyone safe.

Pupils will also be unable to attend council run breakfast clubs on school premises for the first few weeks on term.

She said: “We are working closely with the Scottish Government, our staff, trade unions and parent councils to prepare for the reopening of our schools.

“However, I can advise you now that it is unlikely that any school will reopen on August 11 with all of its pupils at exactly the same time, as we will stagger the return of our children and young people to allow transitions to be smooth and for induction back into the buildings.

“This could happen over the course of a few days during that first week back.”

In line with Education Secretary John Swinney’s announcement, city schools will now only use blended learning as a contingency plan in the event of a new coronavirus outbreak.

Children and families convener Stewart Hunter has also called on pupils, parents and carers to continue to take measures to suppress the virus during the summer holidays.

He said: “The last three months have been among the most difficult in living memory and the pandemic has had a huge impact on education.

“Families have done so much to support their children’s learning during the time. I would like to thank them for all their efforts, which cannot be underestimated.

“Teachers and school staff created learning imaginative learning packages, along with innovative digital delivery platforms, which went a long way to help children and young people.

“Although this was no substitute for teacher-led classroom learning, the enterprise shown under challenging circumstances to encourage our pupils deserves to be highlighted.

“We are now fully focused on a return to schools from August 11 and the council is working with the Scottish Government, trade unions, parent councils and staff to achieve this.

“Everyone in Dundee can play a part in helping ensure that schools can reopen by continuing to take action to prevent coronavirus spreading.

“There has been tremendous responsibility shown so far and I am sure that will continue as we ease our way out of lockdown.”

Mr Hunter also confirmed key education centres would remain open over the holidays for vulnerable children and children of key workers.