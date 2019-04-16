Stagecoach to launch investigation after Dundee bus crash injured three people

Bus operator Stagecoach has launched an investigation after one of its vehicles collided with a car in Dundee, injuring three people.

The incident took place in Blackscroft in Dundee, on the 73 route.

In a statement, the firm said safety was its “highest priority”.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “One of our vehicles operating on the 73 service yesterday afternoon, Monday April 15, was involved in an incident with a car in Blackscroft in Dundee.

“An ambulance was called as a precaution and it is our understanding that three passengers who had minor injuries were treated at the scene.

“Safety is our highest priority and we have launched a full investigation into this incident.”