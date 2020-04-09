Stagecoach thanks its ‘heroes behind the wheel’ for going extra mile during the coronavirus crisis

Tayside transport giant Stagecoach has praised its “heroes behind the wheel” during the coronavirus crisis.

Despite the country going on lockdown, public transport is still going to make sure key workers are able to get to work.

The Perth-based company has now thanked its employees across the country and is in discussion with a number of local authorities to see if it can support food deliveries during the lockdown.

Martin Griffiths, chief executive of Stagecoach, said: “Key workers across Britain are working incredibly hard as part of the national effort to beat the coronavirus.

“I’m extremely proud of all the great work that our own teams are doing to keep the country moving, including getting out vital healthcare workers to hospitals.

“Our own heroes behind the wheel and their colleagues in support roles are really putting their country and their local communities first.

“We know from the feedback we’ve received from many customers across the country how much their selfless efforts are appreciated and we are doing everything we can to keep our people and our customers safe.

“We are also trying to play our part through special initiatives in partnership with local authorities and the NHS to support key workers, the supply chain, distribution networks and other vital services.

“It’s important that we all follow the government and public health advice to tackle the epidemic and pull together to support each other at this time.”