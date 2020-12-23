Stagecoach investigating after bus catches fire on A92

Stagecoach are investigating after one of their buses caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene on the A92 between Arbroath and Salmondsmuir shortly before 3pm.

Passengers were evacuated with Stagecoach confirming there were no injuries and they are looking into the cause of the blaze.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the call came in at at 2.41pm and they sent two appliances to the scene.

Two breathing apparatus as well as one hose reel jet and one main jet were used.

The stop message came in at 3.42pm.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm there has been an incident involving one of our buses on the A92 between Arbroath and Salmondsmuir this afternoon. Emergency services attended the scene.

“All passengers were safely evacuated by the driver and transferred onto an alternative bus to complete their journeys. There were no injuries to any passengers or staff.

“The safety of our passengers and staff is our first priority. We are carrying out a full investigation into the cause of the incident.”

Police Scotland confirmed the road is still partially closed between Elliot and Westway Roundabout, with lane two reopened.

A video widely shared on Facebook shows smoke billowing out of the vehicle and flames at the rear.