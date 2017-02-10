Stage set as Tele honours heroes of our communities

The stage is set for one of the biggest events in Dundee’s calendar tonight as the Evening Telegraph hosts the 2017 Community Spirit Awards.

Almost 300 people will descend on the city’s Apex Hotel as heroes from across the Dundee area are honoured.

The sell-out event will be hosted by comedian Fred MacAulay and revellers will enjoy a series of other entertainers.

The event is designed to recognise good work in local communities — from acts of bravery to dedication to good causes and everything in between.

Tele editor Steven Bell expects another night of inspirational stories and celebration.

He said: “The Community Spirit Awards have become a fantastic part of the social calendar in Dundee.

“Every year, those who attend are amazed by the stories they hear — of bravery, of resilience, and of kindness.

“It’s an honour for us at the Tele to be able to recognise these remarkable stories and the people behind them.

“Everyone who has been nominated should be hugely proud of what they have done.

“The event itself is a great occasion and the perfect way for the award-winners to celebrate their achievements.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at the Apex tonight for another special evening.

“Our thanks go to the sponsors of the event, Angus Fostering & Adoption, and all those who have sponsored the individual award categories.”

A total of 12 awards will be handed out throughout the night.

Among the most coveted of those is the Lord Provost’s Award for Community Service — the winner of which is chosen by the Lord Provost himself.

He said he was “delighted” to have helped judge this year’s winners, adding: “It gives you the opportunity to read the details of all the fantastic nominees who do so much for the area.

“All the best to everyone taking part — anyone nominated is a winner.”

There will also be awards for people who have been involved in fundraising, for carers who go the extra mile to help look after others, and those who show innovation in education.

A group or individual who works to better the health and wellbeing of others, and those who work to make our streets safer, are among a host of others who will also be recognised on the night.

