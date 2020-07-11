Runners raise thousands of pounds to support Whitehall Theatre

An ambitious fundraising drive in aid of the Whitehall Theatre has raised an impressive £5,600 – with donations still coming in.

Rock the Road Run saw 12 hardy souls take on a running challenge over the last few weeks as they went between Broughty Castle and the Whitehall Theatre to raise cash.

After initially setting a 500-mile target, those taking part eventually increased it to 710 as donations began to pile in.

But after completing the challenge, they had totted up even more during their runs and finished with 824 miles on the clock.

After reaching the finishing line at Bellfield Street, they were treated to a (socially-distanced) celebration by their supporters and colleagues from the theatre.

The fundraiser was organised by the Whitehall’s entertainment and events manager Scott McRuvie.

Donations were still rolling in yesterday – and Scott revealed one kind donor had anonymously given £1,000 to the cause.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted with the support we have received from the local theatre community and the wider public.

“It just demonstrates how much the venue means to the people of our city.

“We saw the route lined with supporters who cheered the group of runners on all the way.

“The group covered 824 miles over the month – smashing the initial target of 500 miles and the second target of 710 miles.

“We are still seeing donations come in – we just received an anonymous donation of £1,000.”

As well as Rock the Road Run, the theatre has designed a bespoke “Leave A Light On” T-shirt that is being sold to raise funds.

The sale of the T-shirts only began last week but there has already been a huge uptake. And others in the community have also been working to help get the theatre through the coronavirus crisis.

Scott added: “We have seen local business owners run raffles with the profits being donated back to the fundraising efforts.”