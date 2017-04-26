The stage is almost set for Dundee’s new Carnival Fifty Six music festival as bosses announce where acts will be playing at the event.

It can also be revealed the names of each stage which will shape the personality of the much-anticipated Camperdown Park festival on the weekend of August 12 and 13.

The name of the main stage was previously named as Mardi Gras. This will be where headliners Mark Ronson, The Fratellis, Rudimental and Clean Bandit will entertain music lovers. Upcoming Scottish band Honeyblood have also, just been added to the bill and will play the main stage.

A big top tent named after the Rhumba Club and Festival of House will see huge dance acts, such as Basement Jaxx and Hot Chip entertain revellers.

For fans of indie and rock, The Jam Live stage is where you’ll see Scottish rockers Prides, as well as local talent from the likes of Sinderins and The Law.

The Discovery stage will be where to find the stellar comedy line-up during the day, but at night local bands, such as Model Airplanes, The Mirror Trap and Fat goth will play arguably their biggest gigs in their home town.

Finally, The Tree House Stage will be the place to find music by DJs Groovement and Hector’s House throughout the weekend.

Caterers from across the country have also been announced.

Hungry revellers will be able to chomp down on food from a range of culinary delights from the likes of Dundee’s The Incredible Hot Dog Company, Highland Hog Roast, Loch Fyne Oysters and the Crepe Shack.

For full details of caterers, stage splits and to buy tickets, see the Carnival Fifty Six website.