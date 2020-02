Major collection by leading Scottish contemporary artist goes on display at DJCAD A major collection of work by one of Scotland’s foremost contemporary artists has gone on display at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design. Calum Colvin is Professor of

SPONSORED: The Carpenters Experience heads to the Whitehall Theatre for one night only Looking to be musically transported back in time this Valentine’s Day? Head down to the Whitehall Theatre this Friday to enjoy a performance by The Carpenters Experience that will leave

We speak to photographer Gisella Burga about the Look Closer exhibition at Gallery 48 Look Closer is a photography exhibition running at Gallery 48 from February 1 until March 31. The exhibition displays images from the collections of three Dundee photographers: Claudia Starchevich, Jeni