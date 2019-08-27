Staff ‘sickened’ as vandals cause thousands of pounds worth of damage at Dundee nursery

Vandals have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage after trashing a nursery.

Danielle Lee, manager at Rugrats Nursery on Haddington Crescent in Whitfield, discovered the extensive damage when she and her staff arrived for work yesterday.

Heartbroken Danielle said: “It was a sad start to a Monday.

“Some time over the weekend – we think on Sunday night – some individuals thought it would be lots of fun to trespass in our garden and vandalise many items.

“They have caused a huge amount of damage.

“I’d estimate it is so bad the cost of repairing everything could run into thousands of pounds.

“We are all sickened and so upset. The vandals also broke into a couple of sheds and destroyed resources that were for the use of children.

“The list of damage is quite extensive and for what purpose we do not know. If anyone hears of anything or saw anything, then please let us know.

“We have contacted the police.”

© DC Thomson

Danielle said the thoughtless crime has left staff and the children gutted after their special projects were trashed. Among the items left in a state of disrepair were the nursery’s assault course, as well as the children’s plants, which had been taken care of throughout the summer.

After an initial tidy-up and risk assessment, staff decided they could go ahead and open the nursery.

Danielle said: “We have a duty of care to the children and a responsibility to their parents.

“The children are in no danger and we have risk-assessed the space to ensure they still have an enjoyable experience this week while minimising the mess so they don’t have to witness the thoughtless and mindless vandalism experienced this weekend.

“We have already had lots of offers of help from parents and others, for which we are so grateful.

“It’s going to take a fair effort to put everything right and replace the damaged items. Nothing was taken but many things were damaged beyond repair.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed officers were aware of the incident and were set to launch an investigation.