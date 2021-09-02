Staff shortages blamed for unemptied bins in Fife as council told to ‘get a grip’

Unemptied bins in Fife have been blamed on staff shortages, sparking furious calls for the council to “get a grip” of frontline services.

Fife Council says staff shortages have caused problems with bin collections this week, particularly in West Fife.

Green bins have littered streets in many areas of Fife after bin lorries failed to collect them at the start of the week.

Locals have expressed anger after they were told to leave the bins out.

Service manager Sandy Anderson confirmed that the council’s bin collection service has been disrupted this week due to staff shortages.

But Alex Rowley, Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, blasted the council for its “failure” in delivering frontline services, saying he refused to believe the council’s “excuses”.

“There is a real danger the whole recycling system in Fife is about to collapse,” the former Fife Council leader said.

“Management at Fife Council need to take responsibility for failing in front line services.

“They’ve not got the recycling centres accessible, you have to book so you can’t just turn up.

“Over half the local authorities in Scotland don’t have a booking system.

“These bins are lying full and it will be weeks before they are emptied. That is not acceptable.

“They need to get their act together and properly put in place the training, support and the workers. You can’t run these services on shoestring budgets.

“I don’t accept their excuses, we are in danger of frontline services failing in Fife.”

One source at Fife Council claimed “more people off than at work” as those present battled to collect the bins on time.

Staff shortages blamed for missing bin collections

Mr Anderson said: “Unfortunately staff shortages, particularly among our HGV drivers, have affected collections this week mainly in the west of Fife.

“This is due to a mix of circumstances including annual leave, staff sickness absence and staff isolating.

“We are advising customers to leave their bins at the kerbside until we can get back for them and we will keep customers updated through our social media channels.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank customers for their patience.”