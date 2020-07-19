Staff member threatened with axe at Arbroath store during armed robbery

Police in Arbroath are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at a store near the town centre.

​An unidentified man entered the store on Ponderlaw Street at around 6am on Saturday and threatened a member of staff with an axe demanding money, alcohol and tobacco.

He left on foot with the goods.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

​

The man is described as being white, in his thirties and of a medium build.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, black jeans, a burgundy tammy and red trainers with a white sole.

He also wore a black facemask and carried a black rucksack over his shoulders.

Detective Constable Paul Hardie said: “This was a frightening experience for the shop assistant involved who thankfully was not injured during the incident.

​

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible and I would urge anyone who may have been in the area at this time and who may have seen this man to get in touch with us as soon as they can.”

​

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 0945 of 18 July, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.