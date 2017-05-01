A volunteer-turned-staff member at the Attic Lounge in Dundee has raised more than £300 as a way of “giving back” to the community.

Kathleen Clark, who has volunteered with the Kirkton community charity for 13 years and now works with them, ran a tombola and took part in the Broughty Ferry New Year’s Day Dook to raise money to help young people.

She said: “I thought it would be good to give back. We’re planning on taking some young people to Romania to help out on a project involving children over there. I would like the money to be used to help young people in Kirkton as well.”

Pictured from left are Bruce White (Attic director), Britney Burnett (project support), Kathleen and Karin Bailey (project manager).