A newsagent has told of how a masked robber brandished a weapon at staff before running off with the till.

Police are appealing for information following the incident at Graham Street News, Dundee, at around 6pm on Thursday.

Shop owner Naz Ahmed told the Tele that two female workers in the shop at the time were “shaken” by the ordeal.

He said: “The guy dropped the till and half the change fell out. Any notes that were in there he’s got but there wasn’t much at all, as it’s usually quiet at this time of year.

“There’s CCTV footage and police took it away with them. I’ve had the shop here for about 15 years and nothing like this has happened before.

“We’ve got another till so we can still run the shop but I’m not happy.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The thief was then seen fleeing along Barnes Avenue with the till and getting into a dark getaway vehicle. One eyewitness saw the drama unfold from across the street.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “The guy legged it along Barnes Avenue with the till and jumped into an Audi estate.

“His getaway driver hadn’t opened the door for him so I heard him shout ‘open the door’ — it was nuts.

“There was a girl who was crying, who I’m guessing was the shop assistant. She was pretty distraught.”

Councillor Jimmy Black, whose Coldside constituency includes Graham Street, said he was “shocked” by the crime.

He said: “This kind of incident makes people feel unsafe and was obviously terrifying for the staff involved. It’s also totally unfair on the trader, who provides a valuable service to the community.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The male responsible is described as being 5ft 10 in, of slim build, wearing a mask, grey jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, gloves and black shoes. He presented a weapon at two female staff members and then removed the till before heading off into Barnes Avenue.

“The male is then thought to have entered a dark coloured vehicle in Barnes Avenue before the vehicle drove off towards Old Glamis Road and was lost to sight. No persons were injured during the incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.