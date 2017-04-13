Workers on Virgin Trains East Coast are to stage a 48-hour strike in a row over the role of guards and jobs.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out on April 28 and 29, following strikes at three other train operators last Saturday in bitter rows over staffing.

The RMT said it has been seeking an “explicit clarification” from Virgin on the retention of the role of the guard.

It wants a specific assurance that a new position of train manager will retain the safety- critical roles and training currently held by train guards.

A statement said: “The only response the company has offered is to repeat the vague and non-committal mantra of ‘within our discussions we have confirmed that the safety-critical duties of the guard will remain on the train’.

“This mealy-mouthed form of words gives no reassurance to RMT members in the front line nor any protection from the possible introduction of driver-only operation.”

Virgin East Coast operates services between Aberdeen and London Kings Cross, going via Dundee, Edinburgh, Newcastle and York.