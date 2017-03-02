A Dundee woman shouted and swore at staff in a cafe after losing her purse.

Evelyn McPhee, 31, of Coniston Terrace, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Café Nero in the Murraygate on February 18.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said: “At 12.30pm near the locus, she lost her purse. She was angry towards police.

“They told her to go home and stay away from the area.

“At 12.55pm, the accused entered the locus and began to shout about her purse and she was agitated. She was shouting and swearing about her purse. There were young children within the locus.

“Staff there were concerned for their safety and pressed the panic alarm.”

Sentence was deferred to March 6.