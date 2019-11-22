Staff consider legal action after Dundee restaurant closure

A former employee of a now-defunct city centre restaurant has claimed he is due thousands of pounds in wages.

Abubakar Hassan worked in the Giza Mediterranean eatery on the High Street before it closed its doors earlier this month.

The 32-year-old said he is due wages for around 444 hours labour he gave to the business while working in various roles in the premises.

Now the University of Dundee student is sceptical he will recoup any of £3,000 he believes he is owed from the owners.

Abubakar also believes other workers are in a similar situation to himself following the closure.

He said: “I’ve not been paid a single penny since I started. A flatmate of mine worked there previously and I knew he was paid within the second month.

“I had been working a number hours, sometimes as long as 12 to 13 hours per day. When we got further into October I started to question when I would be paid.”

Abubakar said he quit his role on October 17 but was unaware when exactly the shop officially closed its doors.

He added: “I started to notice the shop was closing a day here, a day there.

“There was a degree of sympathy for the owner because I was aware there was a lot of investment in the place but when you don’t pay your staff this is a massive injustice.”

The owner of Giza had been approached by the Tele but declined to comment on the allegations presented by Mr Hassan.

It is understood the business is still trying to pay staff money owed but the numbers being projected by staff are not accurate.

Abubakar said he was aware one member of staff was considering taking his case to a tribunal.

He added: “I know there were stories about people not being paid for months but I can’t confirm if that is true.

“I do know I’m personally due for over 40 days and I reckon based on the volume of hours I’ve worked I’m due over £3000.”

A crowdfunding page has also been created this month to help ease some of the burden for staff who have been left out of pocket. A target of £2,500 has been set after the page was created on November 14.

Abubakar added: “There are people who have been left in a worse situation than myself, I’m aware some have struggled to make rent payments because of this closure.”