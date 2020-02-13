Staff at Perthshire newsagents thought Buckfast-fuelled armed robbers were Halloween jokers

The disguises worn by two Buckfast-fuelled armed robbers were so bad that shop staff initially thought they were Halloween pranksters.

Drew Anderson was immediately recognised as a regular customer of the first shop he robbed at knifepoint with bottle-wielding sidekick Aaron McMillan.

Anderson, 20, and McMillan, 29, both from Perth, admitted robbing Mina’s on North Methven Street of £535 cash and a bottle of Buckfast on October 24 last year.

They also admitted robbing South Street Newsagents and stealing money, cigarettes and a bottle of Buckfast on the same day.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Perth Sheriff Court: “Mr and Mrs Bashir, who run the shop, were aware of the accused entering.

“They recognised Anderson as a regular customer.

“He produced a knife and said ‘give me the money’. Mr Bashir thought it was a Halloween prank until he saw McMillan take a Buckfast bottle from the display and hold it in the air.

“He said ‘hurry up or I’ll smash the bottle over your head’. They took the money and the bottle of Buckfast with them.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Police arrived a short time later and found Mrs Bashir crying. The couple were both shocked and upset. The Buckfast bottle was found empty nearby.

Miss Robertson said the pair then entered the second store and loitered for a few minutes while shop assistant Dianu Iulia dealt with a customer. Anderson was holding the knife towards her. He had his face partially masked by clothing and said ‘give us money and cigarettes or I will kill you’.

“She did not respond, again thinking it was a Halloween prank. McMillan picked up a bottle and said he would smash it over her head.”

The pair took about £800 from the till, along with 30 packs of cigarettes and another bottle of Buckfast.

They were captured on CCTV outside McMillan’s home, where he dropped and smashed the Buckfast bottle.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis deferred sentence and both were remanded in custody for reports.