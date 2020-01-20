Staff at Ninewells organise week-long event to raise awareness of cervical screening

Staff at Ninewells Hospital have organised a week-long event to raise awareness of the benefits of cervical smear tests.

Organised by the hospital’s colposcopy team, CERVICA 2020 aims to highlight the importance of attending screenings.

A drop-in smear clinic will be held on January 23 at Area 3, between 6pm and 8pm, for women over the age of 25 who are overdue or have never had a smear test.

A series of smear clinics have also been arranged at Ninewells and Perth Royal Infirmary for NHS Tayside staff who have fallen behind with screening.

Information stalls will be held at Ninewells throughout the week and at PRI on Wednesday for staff and visitors to get information and ask any questions they may have about cervical screening.

The stall at Ninewells will feature a selfie photo booth for people to take photos with a variety of props and spread the message of cervical cancer prevention and cervical screening via social media.

The team will also be at Tesco Riverside in Dundee today from 2.30pm to 7.30pm to chat with shoppers.

Lead colposcopist Dr Kalpana Ragupathy said: “An abnormal smear does not mean cancer. It means a surface change in the cells in the cervix that could maybe turn into cancer if left untreated.

“Precancerous changes precede cervical cancer by 10-15 years. Regular smear tests pick up these changes and treatment reduces the risk of cervical cancer by 95%.”

Gynae cancer lead Dr Wendy McMullen added: “Surface changes that need treating can almost always be treated in the clinic, either at the first or second visit. The examination takes about five minutes and the treatment, if needed, about another five to 10 minutes.

“Nearly all women leave the clinic saying the examination and treatment is slightly uncomfortable but not nearly as bad as they thought.

“We realise that some women have particular difficulties with examination but it is so important that these women come for their smear tests and follow up.

“It is so sad to see women having life changing treatment for a cancer that could have been prevented by a five minute smear test and a half hour visit to the clinic. Please put it on your list for 2020.”

