Staff at NHS Tayside help provide medication for health boards during coronavirus pandemic

Staff at NHS Tayside have been leading the production of specialist medicines across the country during the coronavirus crisis.

The teams at the NHS Scotland Pharmaceutical ‘Specials’ Service (PSS) and Tayside Pharmaceuticals, based at Ninewells, have been providing a variety of medicines including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics and inhalers for the coronavirus assessment centres dotted across the national health boards in Scotland.

Over 35,000 packs of medicines have been supplied with a further 125,000 available for distribution.

© Supplied

PSS is now moving to make a similar range of medicines for paediatric patients as well as a range of oral medicines for palliative care in home settings.

Tayside Pharmaceuticals have also produced a saccharin solution that has been used to test the fit of PPE facemasks and has sent thousands of bottles to the health boards across Scotland as well as to Trusts in England and Wales.

Dr Baxter Millar, Head of NHS Scotland Pharmaceutical ‘Specials’ Service, said: “None of this work could have been achieved without the full support of all of our staff.

“The teams have worked exceptionally long hours and over weekends to significantly increase production. I could not have asked for a more committed response and I am immensely proud of the teams.”