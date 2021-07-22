Staff at Dundee golf course forced to wear body cameras after vandalism and abuse

Vandalism and verbal abuse at a Dundee golf course has led to staff wearing body cameras to protect themselves.

Employees at Caird Park have been forced to take the extra measures after trying to stop bikers tearing up greens, leading to the staff being verbally abused.

The problems have become so serious that police and council wardens are to step up patrols at the golf course and more CCTV will be installed.

Police Scotland says the recent introduction of the body cameras has already led to some of the alleged culprits being caught and charged.

The move comes after increasing damage to greens at the course in recent weeks caused by dirt bikes and other vehicles.

Last week furious golfers demanded more CCTV at the course in a bid to end the problems.

‘Reckless behaviour’

A spokesman for Police Scotland says the action is being taken after a reports of reckless and dangerous behaviour.

The spokesman said: “The illegal and anti-social use of off-road bikes, quad bikes and uninsured cars continues to be an issue at various locations around Tayside, due to the reckless behaviour and dangerous actions of those who use them.

“Recently there has been an escalation of incidents involving motorbikes in and around Caird Park in Dundee.

Extensive damage

“Extensive damage has been caused to various parts of Caird Park golf course, which was established over 100 years ago.

“The most recent significant damage was caused to the third green, with off-road bikes gouging the ground, creating deep ruts on the green.

“This has put the green out of play, and the damage will cost thousands of pounds to repair.

“We have also received reports of ground staff and golfers being verbally abused when they have approached the individuals responsible.

Body cameras

“As a result, staff at the course now carry body-worn cameras.

“Footage from these has already led to a number of offenders being identified.

“Footage has also linked to similar incidents elsewhere in the city. Bikes have been seized and offenders charged and reported, with inquiries ongoing to identify and trace others involved.”

Extra patrols

The spokesman says that this coming weekend, Downfield Community Policing Team – with assistance from Dundee Council Community Wardens with mobile CCTV cameras – will be patrolling known problem areas, including Caird Park and Camperdown Park.

He said: “We are aware that this is an ongoing problem at various locations in the city.

“If you have any information that could assist us in identifying and dealing with those involved, please call 101.

“Also, information can be given 100% anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”