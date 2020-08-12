Staff at Dundee charity shop slam ‘heartless’ vandalism to store’s window

Staff at a Dundee charity shop have been left “deeply saddened” after their store was targeted by vandals over the weekend.

The team at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s shop, on Reform Street, were left shocked after discovering that the store’s front window had been damaged, which will cost around £1,500 to repair.

The charity, like many others, has faced financial challenges over the past few months due to the pandemic.

They are now asking the local community to rally round and do what they can to support the store, which reopened on July 31.

Carole Edmonds, head of retail at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “We were deeply saddened to discover the damage that had happened to our shop over the weekend.

“We had been so excited to reopen at the end of July and welcome our staff, volunteers and customers back. The local community have been a great support already in dropping off bags of stock and picking up bargains in store.

“Our shops are vital in raising funds to help people in our communities who are living with chest, heart and stroke conditions to live their lives to the full.

“A heartless act like this takes money away from helping the people who desperately need our support.

“We are calling for the local community to rally round, as they always do, and show their support to our store.

“We are desperately in need of new volunteers to help run the store and get us back on our feet after lockdown.

“If people have been having a clear out, we would love if they could drop their pre-loved items off at the store to help us replenish our shelves. Anything they can do to support would be really appreciated at this time.”

Throughout lockdown their 45 stores were closed and all fundraising events have been postponed which resulted in the charity, which helps people with chest, heart and stroke conditions rebuild their lives, losing £500,000 per month of income.

For more information on volunteering opportunities in store you can call the shop on 01382 220552.