Staff at Asda Kirkton play crucial role in the community throughout the pandemic

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, staff at Asda Kirkton have gone out of their way to support the local community.

Samantha Will, community champion at the store, regularly goes above and beyond to help people in need in Kirkton – and that has been no different during lockdown.

Samantha said: “I’m very proud of Asda as a company at the moment.

“Each of the community champions who normally get a monthly budget of £150 from the Asda Foundation has had it increased to £350 for three months.

“Considering there are 387 community champions in the company, that’s a heck of a lot of money to help our communities get through these crazy times.

“I want to shout from the rooftops about how I’ve spent that money.

“I’m also really humbled by the generosity of our customers.

“Even though some are really struggling financially, they are finding the extra pennies to donate food to our in-store foodbank trollies.

“That all goes to the Dundee Foodbank which distributes it to the families who need support to keep them well fed. We really have been feeding the nation.”

The supermarket has helped people in every corner of the community, including providing 650 medical grade face masks to Thistle and Benvie care homes, gifting goodie bags of treats to NHS staff doing their shopping and also providing a number of soft furnishings and essentials to Alzheimer Scotland, Boomerang Community Centre, Strathmartine Hospital, the Scottish SPCA and the Kingsway Care Centre.

Making sure the young ones weren’t left behind when she heard that schools would no longer have access to water fountains when pupils returned earlier this month, Samantha has also donated nearly 2,000 bottles of water to Baldragon Academy, St Paul’s RC Academy and Downfield and Sidlaw View primary schools.

She added: “We also had a visit from eight-year-old Zara Chaplin.

“Little Zara is a familiar face at my tombolas and fundraising events in store.

“During lockdown she decided to keep herself busy by cycling 149 miles for the Dundee United Community Trust that feeds the lonely and vulnerable on Christmas Day.

“To show her how proud we are that she is in our community, myself and a few other colleagues sponsored her cycle as well as putting a few pennies on a gift card for her to spend on herself.

“We gave her a £90 gift card and a huge bunch of flowers.

“It has been quite a busy few months for us community champions but I have loved being able to help as many people as I have.”