Stability key for Dundee gaffer ahead of transfer window

Dundee manager James McPake is keen to make as few changes as possible in the January window but circumstances may force his hand.

The Dee boss is looking to maintain a level of stability at Dens Park after Jim McIntyre and Neil McCann’s reigns saw a high number of ins and outs at the club as the club dropped to the Championship.

McPake also rebuilt the Dark Blues in the summer with a string of new signings coming in for players who were out of contract after relegation.

“We always had plans for January and always looked at it,” he said.

“We knew the last window was going to be a busy one in terms of turnover. That’s guaranteed after you get relegated.

“Our belief – myself, Jimmy Nicholl, Dave Mackay, Gordon Strachan and John Nelms – is that we can’t keep doing that.

“There have been three windows in a row of big changes and it probably goes back even further.

“Like I say, it was forced on us because the team had gone down and so many players were out of contract.

“In some ways it was the simplest because you knew what you had to do. But it was also difficult to bring in so many new players. We now need a bit of stability as a club.”

However, if the right player comes up or injury strikes his squad, he may make a move in the winter window to bolster his squad for a promotion push.

And he knows that from personal experience as a player at Dundee. When McPake was in the midst of his injury struggles, he saw Darren O’Dea come in to the club as cover.

He added: “That’s not to say we won’t bring in two or three. That’s my short-term goal.

“Even my long-term goal is to build a squad that can get us out this league and compete in the Premiership when we do get back up there, so continuity is important.

“It could be an injury or something else that dictates what we do. That was why Darren O’Dea came here. My injury forced the club’s hand at that time.

“Since I came to the club the only one still here is Paul McGowan. You can’t count Cammy Kerr because he wasn’t a first-team player then.

“A lot of clubs will have a lot more than one who has lasted five years. It’s my belief that getting a core group of players gives you consistency.

“There are always targets and we are looking.”