Stabbing victim could lose use of his hands after horrifying attack in Dundee

The victim of a stabbing in Charleston could lose the use of his hands after putting them up to defend himself during a horrifying incident, his family has claimed.

Allistar Montague was rushed to Ninewells Hospital after he was found collapsed between two vehicles following the disturbance in Dunholm Terrace.

The 30-year-old suffered a fractured skull and severe injuries to his hands as he tried to defend himself during last Tuesday’s incident.

A large police presence remained in the area for several hours while an investigation began.

Allistar’s mum Lorraine Williams, 64, said the former Braeview Academy pupil underwent nine hours of surgery as medics fought to save his hands and inserted 22 staples into his skull.

The family had been horrified at the extent of the injuries which have seen Allistar left with only the use of his thumbs.

WARNING: Graphic image below

Lorraine said: “No mother should have to go through this. You want to protect your children and to see what has happened to Ally is horrifying.

“We don’t know if he will ever get the full use of his hands again, there was damage to the tendons in both hands.

“As well as the injury to his head and hands there was a laceration to his back.

“We are aware there were pictures of the aftermath of what happened being shown on social media, there were pools of blood after he’d staggered away from the scene.

“When he heard the sirens I think he’s tried to walk towards them before collapsing in between two parked cars in Buttars Road.

“We have no idea how much blood he lost but there were three bag loads of blood soaked clothing off his back that were taken away by police.”

As well as thanking surgeons and police for their efforts she admitted her son faced a “long road to recovery.”

She said: “We are going day by day with this. Ally has got to go back to hospital within the next week for an update but he is suffering flashbacks with everything that has happened.”

Police Scotland have confirmed inquiries are ongoing.