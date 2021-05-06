A man has recalled the moment he was stabbed in the middle of the afternoon outside a Dundee supermarket.

Jason Coull said he has been left “traumatised” by the attack outside Iceland, Campfield Square Shopping Centre, Barnhill, last June.

The 49-year-old told a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court how he did not know he was stabbed until he felt blood by the side of his body.

Mr Coull was giving evidence at the trial of James Robertson, who is accused of endangering his life after stabbing him with a knife.

Robertson, 29, also denies attacking Mr Coull’s partner, her twin sister and his mother-in-law during the same incident.

Jurors heard how Mr Coull was waiting outside the shop in a car when the three women told him Robertson had “spat” at his mother-in-law, 71-year-old Nancy Fyffe.

The court was told on Wednesday how the incident was sparked by Robertson walking past the three women in Iceland and saying “corona” while coughing and laughing.

A fight ensued between the men, which was eventually broken up and they shook hands before Robertson left.

‘Somebody shouted, knife’

However, Mr Coull claims Robertson came towards him in the car park a short time later.

He told the court: “I went back to the car and I just heard somebody shout ‘knife’.

“He had slashed my face earlier but I didn’t realise till I felt the blood. He came at me and I felt something in my side.

“I didn’t realise I had been stabbed, I just felt the blood at my side. I didn’t see him with a knife.

“We were both throwing punches. I had only went up with my mother-in-law to get food on a Friday afternoon, I wasn’t looking for any trouble.”

Mr Coull required two stitches in the side of his body and was released from Ninewells Hospital that day with painkillers.

The court heard how he suffered superficial cuts to his face that did not leave scarring.

‘I’m a bit more withdrawn’

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova asked Mr Coull about the impact the incident had on him.

“I’ve been traumatised a wee bit,” he replied.

“I get counselling and tablets. I’m still kind of shocked, I don’t go out to pubs or things like that.

“I’m just a bit more withdrawn.”

Earlier evidence revealed how Mr Coull’s partner Laura Fyffe and her sister Gemma had intervened in the fight between him and Robertson.

Solicitor Sarah Russo, defending, questioned Mr Coull’s decision to confront Robertson outside the shop prior to the altercation.

She said: “You followed him because you wanted to do something about what you heard.

“You followed Mr Robertson and you threw the first punch didn’t you? You were the aggressor, you attacked Mr Robertson.”

Mr Coull responded: “No I didn’t. It was self-defence.”

The charges

Robertson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, denies assaulting Nancy Fyffe by coughing on her face, shouting about coronavirus and laughing on June 19 last year.

He allegedly repeatedly punched Mr Coull on the head and body before striking him on the head with a knife, causing him to fall to his injury.

Robertson allegedly repeatedly punched Mr Coull on the head and stabbed him on the body to his severe injury and to the danger of his life in the second incident.

Separate charges allege that he punched Laura Fyffe on the head to her injury and pushed Gemma Fyffe on the body causing her to fall to the ground and suffer a broken finger.

Robertson was also allegedly found in possession of a knife.

The trial before Sheriff Grant McCulloch continues.